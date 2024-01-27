UK parliamentary delegation in Bangladesh to strengthen trade, economic and Indo-Pacific partnership

Bangladesh

UNB
27 January, 2024, 10:50 am
Last modified: 27 January, 2024, 10:58 am

Related News

UK parliamentary delegation in Bangladesh to strengthen trade, economic and Indo-Pacific partnership

Will meet PM, visit Tungipara to pay tribute to Bangabandhu

UNB
27 January, 2024, 10:50 am
Last modified: 27 January, 2024, 10:58 am
Flag representation of United Kingdom and Bangladesh. Photo: TBS
Flag representation of United Kingdom and Bangladesh. Photo: TBS

A five-member British cross-party parliamentary delegation is visiting to discuss issues of mutual interest with Bangladesh leadership.

The British parliamentary delegation is scheduled to call on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at Gonobhaban on 28 January 28.

They are scheduled to meet Foreign Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud at State Guesthouse Padma at 1pm today(27 January).

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

This is the first parliamentary visit from the UK since general elections were held in Bangladesh earlier this month, said the Bangladesh High Commission in London.

The five-member parliamentary delegation led by Paul Scully MP, former Conservative Minister for Tech and Digital Economy also comprises three labour MPs namely Virendra Sharma MP, Vice Chair of All Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on Bangladesh and Chair of APPG on Indo-British, Neil Coyle MP, Member of UK House of Commons Select Committee on Foreign Affairs, Andrew Western MP, Opposition Whip at the House of Commons and Dominic Moffitt, Senior Parliamentary Assistant at House of Commons. The delegation will accompany Zillur Hussain MBE, Advisor for The Queen's Commonwealth Trust and Strategic Adviser for CWEIC and Dr Ivelina Banyalieva, CEO of Connect.

They will visit Tungipara to pay respects to the Father of the Nation of Bangladesh, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at his Mausoleum.

This would be the first time, a British parliamentary delegation is visiting the Bangabandhu Mausoleum at Tungipara.

During the visit, the delegation is also scheduled to call on State Minister for Commerce Ahsanul Islam to discuss ways to further strengthen Bangladesh-UK trade, economic and Indo-Pacific partnership.

The delegation will also have a meeting with the business leaders of Bangladesh followed by a visit to a green apparel factory.

The delegation will also be travelling to Sylhet to visit some of the leading charities established by the British-Bangladeshis in the UK.

On 30 January, the delegation will be visiting the Rohingya camps in Cox's Bazar in reaffirmation of their support for Bangladesh's generous hosting of the persecuted Rohingyas from Myanmar and resolution of the protracted Rohingya crisis.

Bangladesh High Commission in London coordinated the visit with the British Parliamentarians and the Commonwealth business delegation by Connect.

The delegation is scheduled to depart for London on 31 January.

Top News

UK - Bangladesh Relations / UK parliamentary delegation

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Kana Verheul, centre, with her niece, right, and her long-lost sister Taslima, left. Photo: Noor Alam/The Guardian

How a stolen child found her way back home after decades of searching

2h | Bangladesh
Ahsan Senan.

New technology will not leave you unemployed

2h | Panorama
This house in Lalbagh was demolished to make way for a six-storey apartment building. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Fading splendours: Tales of heritage homes in Old Dhaka

4h | Panorama
Nandita Sharmin (in the middle) with the represantatives of Vega Thai. Photo: Courtesy

Amlaki launches collagen drink

1d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Stock market to offer ample of trading opportunities

Stock market to offer ample of trading opportunities

1h | Videos
China is ‘risky’ for supply chains and India a favored destination for U.S. firms

China is ‘risky’ for supply chains and India a favored destination for U.S. firms

20h | Videos
X's 1st video of 'MrBeast' viewed 15 million!

X's 1st video of 'MrBeast' viewed 15 million!

3h | Videos
Real Madrid overtake Man City as highest revenue-generating club

Real Madrid overtake Man City as highest revenue-generating club

1d | Videos