UK Navy Warship 'HMS Tamar' in Ctg Port on goodwill visit

British Royal Navy's warship 'HMS Tamar' arrived at Chattogram port jetty Sunday (15 January) on a 7-day goodwill visit.

At this time, a well-equipped navy band saluted the ship by playing traditional music.

Commander of Chattogram Naval Region Chief Staff Officer Captain M Faizul Haque welcomed the captain of the shipm reads an ISPR press release.

Defense attache of United Kingdom posted in Bangladesh along with senior officers of the navy were present at the time.

A total of 59 members, including 16 officers, are participating in this goodwill visit under the leadership of the ship's captain, Commander Elliott-Smith Teilo.

During his stay in Bangladesh, the captain of the visiting ship will have a goodwill call on the Commander of Chattogram Naval Region, Commander of BN Fleet and the Chairman of Chattogram Port, along with senior UK representatives posted in Bangladesh.

Photo: ISPR

Besides, the officers and sailors of the ship are scheduled visit Bangladesh Naval Academy, BNS Nirbhik, School of Maritime Warfare and Tactics (SMWBT), BN Ashar Alo School established for children with special needs and various sightseeing places of Chattogram.

Earlier, when the ship reached the waters of Bangladesh, they were welcomed by Bangladesh Navy ship Umar Farooq.

This goodwill visit of the ship is expected to play an important role in strengthening the friendly relations between Bangladesh and UK.

The ship will leave Bangladesh on 22 January.