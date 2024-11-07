UK keen to advance bilateral relations in judicial affairs with Bangladesh: Cooke

Bangladesh

TBS Report
07 November, 2024, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 07 November, 2024, 05:51 pm

Related News

UK keen to advance bilateral relations in judicial affairs with Bangladesh: Cooke

She highlighted several key initiatives under the chief justice’s recently announced roadmap that could significantly modernise Bangladesh's judiciary

TBS Report
07 November, 2024, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 07 November, 2024, 05:51 pm
British High Commissioner to Bangladesh Sarah Cooke met Chief Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed today (7 November). Photo: Courtesy
British High Commissioner to Bangladesh Sarah Cooke met Chief Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed today (7 November). Photo: Courtesy

British High Commissioner to Bangladesh Sarah Cooke has expressed interest in collaborating with Bangladesh on a range of judicial issues.

She conveyed her country's interest during a meeting with Chief Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed today (7 November), according to a press release issued by the Supreme Court's Public Relations Department.

Following the meeting, the British high commissioner shared with reporters that she had been briefed on the judicial reforms initiated by the chief justice.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

She commended the chief justice's recent efforts to reinforce the judiciary's independence and expressed optimism that his leadership will contribute significantly to promoting good governance and ensuring justice in Bangladesh.

Cooke highlighted several key initiatives under the chief justice's recently announced roadmap that could significantly modernise Bangladesh's judiciary. 

The roadmap includes establishing a dedicated secretariat for judicial administration, creating policies for the transfer and appointment of subordinate court judges, and forming an independent commission for appointing High Court judges.

During the meeting, the chief justice reiterated his commitment to upholding the rule of law and assured the Bangladesh judiciary's dedication to protecting human rights.

He stressed the importance of cooperation between the two countries in advancing judicial modernisation in Bangladesh and pledged the full support of the Supreme Court in this effort.

Supreme Court Registrar General Aziz Ahmad Bhuya and High Court Division Registrar Munshi Mashiar Rahman were also present at the meeting.

Top News

British High Commissioner to Bangladesh Sarah Cooke / Bangladesh / judicial

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Tariffs, tax cuts, and immigration reform: Trump's blueprint for second term

Tariffs, tax cuts, and immigration reform: Trump's blueprint for second term

9m | Panorama
Bangladeshi workers languish in Saudi jail after Sylhet-Brahmanbaria clashes

Bangladeshi workers languish in Saudi jail after Sylhet-Brahmanbaria clashes

14m | Panorama
Ali Riaz, Shafquat Rabbee

Will US foreign policy towards Bangladesh change if Trump wins? 

3d | Panorama
The watch party offered a unique opportunity for Bangladeshi youth and participants to experience the US electoral process firsthand. Photo: Courtesy

Cupcakes vs Donuts: An American election story

23h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

"It is not something unusual for inflation to be above 10 in October"

"It is not something unusual for inflation to be above 10 in October"

59m | Videos
AL leader Amu remanded for 6 days, lawyer assaulted in court

AL leader Amu remanded for 6 days, lawyer assaulted in court

1h | Videos
Will Trump withdraw the United States from NATO?

Will Trump withdraw the United States from NATO?

1h | Videos
US presidential election: How will Donald Trump's foreign policy?

US presidential election: How will Donald Trump's foreign policy?

2h | Videos