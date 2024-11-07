UK keen to advance bilateral relations in judicial affairs with Bangladesh: Cooke

British High Commissioner to Bangladesh Sarah Cooke has expressed interest in collaborating with Bangladesh on a range of judicial issues.

She conveyed her country's interest during a meeting with Chief Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed today (7 November), according to a press release issued by the Supreme Court's Public Relations Department.

Following the meeting, the British high commissioner shared with reporters that she had been briefed on the judicial reforms initiated by the chief justice.

She commended the chief justice's recent efforts to reinforce the judiciary's independence and expressed optimism that his leadership will contribute significantly to promoting good governance and ensuring justice in Bangladesh.

Cooke highlighted several key initiatives under the chief justice's recently announced roadmap that could significantly modernise Bangladesh's judiciary.

The roadmap includes establishing a dedicated secretariat for judicial administration, creating policies for the transfer and appointment of subordinate court judges, and forming an independent commission for appointing High Court judges.

During the meeting, the chief justice reiterated his commitment to upholding the rule of law and assured the Bangladesh judiciary's dedication to protecting human rights.

He stressed the importance of cooperation between the two countries in advancing judicial modernisation in Bangladesh and pledged the full support of the Supreme Court in this effort.

Supreme Court Registrar General Aziz Ahmad Bhuya and High Court Division Registrar Munshi Mashiar Rahman were also present at the meeting.