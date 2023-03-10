UK Indo-Pacific minister arrives in Dhaka to strengthen ties 

Bangladesh

TBS Report
10 March, 2023, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 10 March, 2023, 05:00 pm

The UK's Indo-Pacific Minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan has arrived in Dhaka in her first visit to Bangladesh to discuss security, democracy, human rights, trade and the Rohingya crisis.

Anne-Marie Trevelyan will meet Bangladesh's Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen as well as hold talks with civil society organisations, humanitarian actors, climate experts, and business groups, according to a British High Commission release.

The visit aims to celebrate the success and solidify the close links between the two countries for the years ahead, including through Bangladesh's crucial election year, the release added.

Anne-Marie Trevelyan will also sign the UK-Bangladesh Climate Accord which aims to enhance cooperation in climate action bilaterally and multilaterally, to help deliver the outcomes of COP26 and COP27.  

"The UK has been proud to stand as a close partner of Bangladesh for more than 51 years. From trade and investment to defence, climate action, and humanitarian collaboration, our relationship is rooted in our shared principles. Through my visit, I look forward to strengthening our close and valued partnership even further," said Anne-Marie Trevelyan.

British High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Robert Chatterton Dickson, said the UK's historic partnership with Bangladesh is a unique and valued relationship. 

"This visit reaffirms the UK's commitment to Bangladesh and our shared ambitions for the future of our partnership. We will be working even more closely together on issues including trade and investment, climate, security, education and equality for women and girls, and the Rohingya crisis," he added. 

Minister Trevelyan will also visit Cox's Bazar to see first-hand UK humanitarian support for Rohingya people in the camps. 

During her visit, she set out how the UK is supplying food for 449,000 people living in the camps this month through the World Food Programme.

In addition, UK support will go to the office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) for pressure cookers that can help reduce the consumption of cooking gas.

While in Bangladesh's capital Dhaka, the minister will also meet representatives of the Global Centre on Adaptation (GCA) to hear what GCA is doing with UK support in Bangladesh.  GCA is working to help local communities take the lead in building their resilience to climate change impacts. They are also helping source more finance for climate adaptation projects.  

