UK govt advises citizens to avoid gatherings, rallies in Bangladesh on 10 Dec

The United Kingdom government has advised its citizens to avoid all large gatherings, including political rallies to be held by the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) on 10 December in Bangladesh.

"Political rallies may result in violent clashes, including with law enforcement agencies," advised the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) under the UK government Tuesday (6 December).

The advise said political rallies are expected on 10 December in Dhaka, with potential disruption to transport, communication networks and movement around the city.

"An increased law enforcement presence in the days surrounding 10 December 2022 is likely," it read.

Up to 150,000 British nationals visit Bangladesh every year, according to the FCDO. Most visits are trouble-free, it says.

The BNP has been holding rallies in its political divisional cities since early October for several demands including poll-time caretaker government and the release of the party Chairperson Khaleda Zia. The series of political programmes are scheduled to end with the Dhaka rally on 10 December.

But the venue is yet to be finalised. The BNP wants to hold the rally in front of its Nayapaltan party office, but cops say no to it, saying the gathering will "obstruct the regular traffic flow" and cause suffering to people.