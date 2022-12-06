UK govt advises citizens to avoid gatherings, rallies in Bangladesh on 10 Dec

Bangladesh

TBS Report
06 December, 2022, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 06 December, 2022, 07:44 pm

Related News

UK govt advises citizens to avoid gatherings, rallies in Bangladesh on 10 Dec

TBS Report
06 December, 2022, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 06 December, 2022, 07:44 pm
Representational Image. Photo: Reuters
Representational Image. Photo: Reuters

The United Kingdom government has advised its citizens to avoid all large gatherings, including political rallies to be held by the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) on 10 December in Bangladesh.

"Political rallies may result in violent clashes, including with law enforcement agencies," advised the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) under the UK government Tuesday (6 December). 

The advise said political rallies are expected on 10 December in Dhaka, with potential disruption to transport, communication networks and movement around the city.

"An increased law enforcement presence in the days surrounding 10 December 2022 is likely," it read.

Up to 150,000 British nationals visit Bangladesh every year, according to the FCDO. Most visits are trouble-free, it says. 

The BNP has been holding rallies in its political divisional cities since early October for several demands including poll-time caretaker government and the release of the party Chairperson Khaleda Zia. The series of political programmes are scheduled to end with the Dhaka rally on 10 December. 

But the venue is yet to be finalised. The BNP wants to hold the rally in front of its Nayapaltan party office, but cops say no to it, saying the gathering will "obstruct the regular traffic flow" and cause suffering to people.

Top News

UK Govt / BNP rally

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Rachel Sanderson. Sketch: TBS

How to run a family office like an Agnelli

5h | Panorama
Pastryarchy&#039;s cheapest desserts, the lemon meringue tarts, go for Tk300, and the most expensive item on their menu, a custom glazed mousse box, goes for Tk3,600. Photo: Courtesy

Pastryarchy: Baking a profitable business model in an overcrowded industry

7h | Panorama
Stadium 974, built with recycled shipping containers, is the first stadium designed for the World Cup that can be dismantled. Photo: Collected

Architectural marvels at the Qatar World Cup 

9h | Habitat
Representational image. Photo: Collected

The state of our foreign reserves: Separating myth from reality

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Rickshaw painting a dying art form?

Rickshaw painting a dying art form?

1h | Videos
Deepika Padukone to unveil FIFA World Cup trophy during finals

Deepika Padukone to unveil FIFA World Cup trophy during finals

4h | Videos
Hijab protest in Iran

Hijab protest in Iran

22h | Videos
Why Brazil team wear yellow jersey

Why Brazil team wear yellow jersey

22h | Videos

Most Read

1
Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos
Banking

Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos

2
Photo: Pixabay
Bangladesh

Russian shipbuilders hiring Bangladeshis for the first time

3
Loan disbursement trend of Islami bank
Banking

How a 24-year-old greenhorn is 'blessed' with a Tk900cr loan

4
4 RMG factories of DIRD Group announced closed indefinitely
RMG

4 RMG factories of DIRD Group announced closed indefinitely

5
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Police raid Banani hotels suspecting militant presence

6
Photo: Reuters
Sports

Potential routes to final for Argentina at World Cup