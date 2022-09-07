UK expresses grave concern over recent political violence in Bangladesh

The United Kingdom on Wednesday expressed deep concern over the recent political violence between police and BNP activists, especially in Bhola and Narayanganj that left three people killed.

In a brief statement on the verified Facebook page of the British High Commission in Bangladesh, the UK called on all parties to exercise calm and restraint, choosing dialogue over violence.

"The UK is gravely concerned about recent violence between political parties and law enforcement, particularly after the deaths of BNP activists in Bhola and Narayanganj," the statement reads.

The statement was issued following a meeting between a four-member BNP delegation and British High Commissioner to Bangladesh Robert Chatterton Dickson.

BNP delegation included party secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, standing committee member Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury, organising secretary Shama Obayed and executive committee member Tabith Awal.

Stating that engagement with political parties is a key part of the UK's diplomatic presence in Bangladesh, the statement said Dickson was pleased to meet Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) leaders at the British High Commission today (Wednesday), discussing the current political situation.

Contacted, Amir Khosru Mahmud told UNB that they met Dickson at the invitation of the High Commission at 2pm.

"We had around one and a half hour meeting and discussed the latest political issues in Bangladesh, including the recent incidents of police firing at our peaceful programmes," he said.

As the high commissioner wanted to know from them, Khosru said, "We narrated what actually happened and how law forcers and political goons attacked our peaceful programmes across the country, leaving our three leaders dead and injured many others."

He said they also talked about false cases filed against thousands of leaders and activists of BNP and its associate bodies across the country by law enforcers. "We think it's the beginning of the end of democracy and electoral process. If it continues a level-playing field will never be created and a credible election won't be held in Bangladesh."