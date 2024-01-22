UK, EU pledge continuation of trade cooperation, investments in Bangladesh

The British Union Jack and European flags fly in front city hall, in Sangatte, France, March 13, 2019. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

United Kingdom's High Commissioner in Bangladesh Sarah Cooke and European Union's Ambassador in Bangladesh Charles Whiteley on Monday (22 January) pledged continued trade cooperation and investments from their countries in Bangladesh.

"The United Kingdom is a long-standing friend of Bangladesh. Currently, the countries have excellent relations," said Sarah Cooke at a meeting with Commerce State Minister Ahsanul Islam Titu at the Secretariat, the ministry said in a press release.

She also emphasised on boosting economic partnership and trade cooperation between the countries.

In order to create skilled manpower, the high commissioner expressed her determination to work jointly in the certification and accreditation in higher education and health sector especially for doctors, nurses and engineers.

Moreover, Sarah Cooke emphasised on the removal of regulatory barriers, simplification of service processes, enforcement and protection of intellectual property and liberalisation of competition in Bangladesh.

Meanwhile, in a separate meeting with the state minister, EU Ambassador Charles Whiteley expressed interest in investment in various sectors including pharmaceutical and IT sectors, lauding the facilities provided by the Bangladesh government for foreign investment, said the release.

Speaking about the meetings, Ahsanul Islam Titu said Bangladesh is giving special importance to export diversification.

Mentioning that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has given instructions to promote jute and leather products and declared handicrafts as the product of the year 2024, the state minister called on the EU and the UK to invest in these sectors.

Apart from jute and leather products, he also urged for setting up joint ventures with the EU and UK in the pharmaceuticals, agro processing, sea food, light engineering, health, bicycle, frozen food, and agricultural products sectors for increasing efficiency and capacity and improving quality.