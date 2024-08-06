UK calls for UN-led probe into recent violence in Bangladesh

Dhaka_4 August_Violence erupting in Dhaka streets. Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Dhaka_4 August_Violence erupting in Dhaka streets. Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

The United Kingdom has called for  a full and independent investigation, led by the United Nations, into the recent violence in Bangladesh.

UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy issued a statement today and expressed concerns regarding the situation and said everyone needs to work together to end this violence.

"The people of Bangladesh deserve a full and independent UN-led investigation into the events of the past few weeks," said the UK foreign secretary.

"The last two weeks in Bangladesh have seen unprecedented levels of violence and tragic loss of life. A transitional period has been announced by the Chief of the Army Staff.

"All sides now need to work together to end the violence, restore calm, de-escalate the situation and prevent any further loss of life," he added.

UK / UN / Quota protest violence

