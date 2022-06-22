UK allocates over Tk5cr for emergency relief to flood victims in Bangladesh

United Kingdom (UK) has released additional emergency funding of £442,548 (over five crore taka) to support communities affected by the ongoing floods in Sylhet division.

It brings the UK's contribution to the flood relief effort in recent weeks to £636,548 (over seven crore taka), said a press release issued by the British High Commission on Wednesday (22 June).

"The devastation we have seen from flooding this year in Bangladesh has been heartbreaking. The new emergency funding we have released today will be used to support the most vulnerable through cash assistance, shelter management, water and sanitation, and educational materials," said the acting British High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Javed Patel.

The UK's funding has been allocated through Start Fund Bangladesh and will be administered through Caritas Bangladesh, Christian Aid, Voluntary Association for Rural Development, and World Vision Bangladesh.