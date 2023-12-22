UDJFB president Motin, secretary Faisal

Bangladesh

Motin Abdullah (L) and Faisal Khan. Photo: Collected
Motin Abdullah (L) and Faisal Khan. Photo: Collected

The Urban Development Journalist Forum Bangladesh (UDJFB) formed a new executive body for next two years (2023-2025). The daily Desh Rupantor's senior reporter Motin Abdullah has been elected president and Protidiner Bangladesh's staff reporter Faisal Khan elected general secretary.

Chief Election Commissioner and Daily Star senior reporter Helemul Alam Biplob announced the names of the new committee members who were elected unopposed, at a hotel in the capital on Friday.

In the 15-member executive body, New Age staff reporter Rashad Ahmad is vice-president, Bangladesh Pratidin staff reporter Hasan Emon joint secretary, The Daily Sun reporter Rashidul Hasan organising secretary, ATN Bangla reporter Yasin Rana treasurer, RTV reporter Billal Hossain Sagor and Sarabangla.Net reporter Rajnin Farzana publicity and publication secretary.

Besides, RTV reporter Suraiya Munni is hospitality affairs secretary, the daily Sangbad reporter Mostafizur Rahman training and research affairs secretary, and Dainik Janata reporter Jahangir Khan Babu, Naya Satabdi reporter Hasan Mahmud Ripon, Channel-I reporter Akthar Habib, Ajker Patrika reporter Saiful Masum and Samakal reporter Latiful Islam are executive members.

