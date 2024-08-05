UDJFB condemns attack on TBS reporter Jahidul Islam

Injured TBS reporter Jahidul Islam. Photo: Collected
Injured TBS reporter Jahidul Islam. Photo: Collected

The Urban Development Journalist Forum Bangladesh (UDJFB) strongly denounced the attack on The Business Standard reporter Jahidul Islam during the students' protest yesterday (4 August).

Jahidul Islam, a permanent member of UDJFB, was attacked by Awami League activists during a clash in Dhanmondi 27 in the capital.

In a statement issued today (5 August), the UDJFB president and general secretary demanded that the persons involved in the attack be identified and brought to book.

Additionally, they called upon the leaders of Awami League and its associate bodies to refrain from interfering with the professional work of journalists. 
 

