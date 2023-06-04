UAE returnee held with 1kg gold at Ctg airport

A United Arab Emirates returnee was detained with one kilogram (KG) of gold at Hazrat Shah Amanat International Airport in the port city of Chattogram on Sunday (4 June).

The detainee Abdul Karim Sajon, 34, son of Abdul Gafur, is a resident of Feni's Parshuram upazila.

Bashir Ahmed, additional director general of Chattogram Customs Intelligence and Investigation Directorate, said a flight of Dubai Airlines FZ-563 landed at the airport at 8:10am.

Noticing suspicious movement of the expatriate, members of customs intelligence with the help of National Security Intelligence (NSI) challenged him and searched his bags, he said.

The gold worth more than Tk85 lakh was recovered from his bag, the customs officer added.

The customs officials also recovered three mobile phone sets and two laptops from his possession, he said, adding that legal action was taken against him in this connection.