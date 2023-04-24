UAE leaders felicitate Shahabuddin on becoming president

Bangladesh

TBS Report
24 April, 2023, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 24 April, 2023, 08:29 pm

UAE leaders felicitate Shahabuddin on becoming president

Top leaders of the United Arab Emirates have extended their felicitations to Md Shahabuddin, who assumed office as the 22nd President of Bangladesh on Monday (24 April).

Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, president of the United Arab Emirates, has sent a message congratulating Shahabuddin as the new president of Bangladesh, reports UAE news agency Gulf Today.

Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum and Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of the Presidential Court, Sheikh Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, also issued similar messages.

Shahabuddin, a former judge and a ruling party official, was sworn in as the president of Bangladesh on Monday, just months before a general election.

Shahabuddin takes over for Abdul Hamid, a former speaker and Awami League stalwart whose second term expired on Monday.

