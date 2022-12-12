UAE interested to scale up bilateral engagements with Bangladesh: Envoy

Bangladesh

TBS Report
12 December, 2022, 03:00 pm
Last modified: 12 December, 2022, 03:12 pm

Related News

UAE interested to scale up bilateral engagements with Bangladesh: Envoy

TBS Report
12 December, 2022, 03:00 pm
Last modified: 12 December, 2022, 03:12 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The  United Arab Emirates (UAE) is interested to scale up bilateral engagements with Bangladesh, said the newly appointed UAE Ambassador to Bangladesh Abdullah Ali Al Hamoudi.

Abdullah Ali Al Hamoudi called on Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen, MP at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Sunday (11 December). Dr Momen congratulated the ambassador for his new assignment and assured him all possible cooperation from the ministry, said a press release. 

Ambassador Al Hamoudi thanked the Foreign Minister for receiving him. He highly appreciated the development of Bangladesh under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Dr AK Momen remarked that the relations between Bangladesh and the UAE are becoming stronger day by day. He deeply appreciated the UAE leadership for transforming the gulf country as a role model for development and prosperity.

He particularly thanked the leadership for hosting the spectacular arrangement of Expo 2020 Dubai. 

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Thanking the Minister for his kind remarks, the new envoy underlined the need to enhance cooperation on enhancing trade and investment, air and shipping connection, agriculture, food security, floating-based solar energy, pharmaceuticals, IT, afforestation, alliance for mangrove forests among other things.

He also requested the foreign minister for Bangladesh's support during COP 28 to be held in Dubai in 2023.

Abdullah Ali Al Hamoudi sought cooperation from the Bangladesh government for the operation of Abu Dhabi-based Wizz Air, to run between Abu Dhabi and Dhaka/Chattogram as a low-cost airline.

Dr AK Abdul Momen assured the UAE envoy of full cooperation.

He further stressed on strengthening cooperation for food security, energy security, and climate change issues between Bangladesh and the UAE.

Top News

UAE / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Morocco’s sensational wins against European powerhouses Belgium, Spain and Portugal (and draw with Croatia) cements Africa’s ascension. Photo: Reuters

Carried away by euphoria: Why Morocco's win matters to so many others

6h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

The Paper Boutique: Challenging traditional aesthetics of weddings

7h | Brands
Illustration: TBS

The Nobel Prizes need to solve their bias problem

5h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Redmi A1: Appealing, affordable but riddled with compromise

5h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Subsidy pressure triples to Tk1.6 lakh crore as imports remain costly

Subsidy pressure triples to Tk1.6 lakh crore as imports remain costly

4h | TBS Insight
Reasons why Elon Musk is repeatedly in the headlines

Reasons why Elon Musk is repeatedly in the headlines

4h | TBS World
Vibrant US market could make up for RMG export losses in EU

Vibrant US market could make up for RMG export losses in EU

5h | TBS Insight
NASA’s Ingenuity helicopter’s flight on Mars

NASA’s Ingenuity helicopter’s flight on Mars

19h | TBS Science

Most Read

1
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

One dead as BNP, police clash in Nayapaltan; Rizvi, Aman, Annie among many detained

2
Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan
Jobs

Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan

3
BB disburses Tk4,000cr as liquidity support to 5 Islami banks
Banking

BB disburses Tk4,000cr as liquidity support to 5 Islami banks

4
Bangladesh’s foreign debt more than triples in 10 years
Economy

Bangladesh’s foreign debt more than triples in 10 years

5
Photo: Reuters
Banking

Central bank raises its dollar selling rate by Tk1

6
File photo: Reuters
Economy

How $9b offshore loans fuel dollar crisis