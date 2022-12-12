UAE interested to scale up bilateral engagements with Bangladesh: Envoy

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is interested to scale up bilateral engagements with Bangladesh, said the newly appointed UAE Ambassador to Bangladesh Abdullah Ali Al Hamoudi.

Abdullah Ali Al Hamoudi called on Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen, MP at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Sunday (11 December). Dr Momen congratulated the ambassador for his new assignment and assured him all possible cooperation from the ministry, said a press release.

Ambassador Al Hamoudi thanked the Foreign Minister for receiving him. He highly appreciated the development of Bangladesh under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Dr AK Momen remarked that the relations between Bangladesh and the UAE are becoming stronger day by day. He deeply appreciated the UAE leadership for transforming the gulf country as a role model for development and prosperity.

He particularly thanked the leadership for hosting the spectacular arrangement of Expo 2020 Dubai.

Thanking the Minister for his kind remarks, the new envoy underlined the need to enhance cooperation on enhancing trade and investment, air and shipping connection, agriculture, food security, floating-based solar energy, pharmaceuticals, IT, afforestation, alliance for mangrove forests among other things.

He also requested the foreign minister for Bangladesh's support during COP 28 to be held in Dubai in 2023.

Abdullah Ali Al Hamoudi sought cooperation from the Bangladesh government for the operation of Abu Dhabi-based Wizz Air, to run between Abu Dhabi and Dhaka/Chattogram as a low-cost airline.

Dr AK Abdul Momen assured the UAE envoy of full cooperation.

He further stressed on strengthening cooperation for food security, energy security, and climate change issues between Bangladesh and the UAE.