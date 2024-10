Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to Bangladesh Abdulla Ali Abdulla Khaseif AlHmoudi called on Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus at the State Guest House Jamuna today (29 October). Photo: BSS

Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to Bangladesh Abdulla Ali Abdulla Khaseif AlHmoudi called on Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus at the State Guest House Jamuna today (29 October).

Earlier in the day, Chief Representative of the JICA MIchiguchi Tomohide met Chief Adviser's Special Envoy Lutfey Siddiqi at his office, the chief adviser's press wing said.