UAE-Bangladesh's 50 years of friendship celebrated in Dubai

The 50 years of the UAE-Bangladesh diplomatic relationship were jointly commemorated by the United Arab Emirates and Bangladesh in Dubai through various events, including an art exhibition and an art camp.

Mohammed Abu Zafar, Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates & Permanent Representative to IRENA, inaugurated a five-day celebration at American University in Dubai on 20 May.

Mohammed Mahtabur Rahman (Nasir) CIP, chairman of Al Haramain Perfume and Industries, and NRB Bank, attended the concluding ceremony on 24 May.

During the celebrations, an Art camp with the participation of 10 Bangladeshi artists was also held at the same venue, reads a press release.

Addressing the event, B M Jamal Hossain, consul general of Bangladesh to Dubai, and the Northern Emirates, said "We assure you this is the first of many more such events to come."

Niharika Momtaz, curator and founder of Bangladesh Art Week, said "Bangladesh Art Week is very happy to be part of this event to celebrate the golden jubilee of our diplomatic relationship through art. We have a diverse group of 15 talented artists of which 35% are women."

"American University in Dubai (AUD) is very pleased to host this event celebrating and commemorating 50 years of UAE/Bangladesh Arts and friendship. The exhibition and art camp were both fantastic successes and we look forward to more collaboration with all the artists involved" said Michael Rice, chair of the Visual Communication Department and Professor of Studio Art at the university.

The Consulate General of Bangladesh to Dubai and the Northern Emirates, in association with Bangladesh Art Week and the American University in Dubai, have organised both events.

UAE was the first Gulf country to recognise Bangladesh and establish diplomatic relations after its independence. Bangladesh opened its embassy in Abu Dhabi on 23 March 1974.

Bangabandhu Shaikh Mujibur Rahman visited the UAE in 1974 and laid the foundation of the relations between the two countries. The most important visit from the UAE side was that of Shaikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan in 1984.