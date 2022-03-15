UAE-Bangladesh relations reach new heights with PM Hasina’s visit

Bangladesh

TBS Report
15 March, 2022, 07:35 pm
Last modified: 15 March, 2022, 07:52 pm

UAE-Bangladesh relations reach new heights with PM Hasina’s visit

Sheikh Hasina went on a state visit to the UAE recently at the invitation of her UAE counterpart

TBS Report
15 March, 2022, 07:35 pm
Last modified: 15 March, 2022, 07:52 pm
UAE-Bangladesh relations reach new heights with PM Hasina’s visit

The bilateral relationship between Bangladesh and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has historically been based on mutual respect and meaningful cooperation, said Abdulla Ali Al Hamoudi, Chargé d' Affaires, UAE Embassy in Dhaka.

"The Bangladeshi prime minister's recent successful visit to UAE ushers in a new era  that will facilitate further bilateral economic and commercial ties and people-to-people contacts between the countries,'' said the UAE ambassador in a press release on Tuesday.

The UAE government appreciates and praises the continued friendship with Bangladesh, he added.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina paid an official visit to the UAE from 7-12 March at the invitation of the Vice President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was accorded a state guard of honor upon her arrival at Abu Dhabi International Airport.

On 8 March, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum met with Sheikh Hasina at the UAE pavilion, Expo 2020 Dubai.

Welcoming Sheikh Hasina, Al Maktoum highlighted the deep ties between the UAE and Bangladesh and the importance of strengthening bilateral relations to further the mutual interests of the two brotherly countries.

Both prime ministers witnessed the signing of several Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) aimed at enhancing cooperation between the UAE and Bangladesh.

At the meeting, the two leaders discussed various issues of mutual concern and explored new avenues to strengthen cooperation in various fields to serve the development goals of both nations.

The agreements also included a MoU between the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI). 

Top News

UAE-Bangladesh relations / Prime Minister's visit in UAE

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Luke Grenfell-Shaw, a cancer patient, believes walking, running, cycling or any kind of exercise can bring miracles to beat the odds in the fight against cancer. Photo: Musharrat Amin Maisha

Bristol2Beijing: A British cyclist on a mission to raise awareness about cancer

6h | Panorama
Hal Brands. Illustration: TBS

Putin’s biggest lie: Blaming NATO for his war

6h | Panorama
Ukraine War: The West must take responsibility

Ukraine War: The West must take responsibility

7h | Panorama
The restaurant, Ajo Idea Space in Uttara has built a space, which catches most of the daylight and is oriented to allow proper airflow. Photo: Noufel Sharif Sojol

Setback and relax: The best way to make use of the free space hemming your building

8h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Akhsay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez are coming with 'Bacchan Pandey'

Akhsay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez are coming with 'Bacchan Pandey'

1h | Videos
Rumours about Ranbir-Alia’s wedding

Rumours about Ranbir-Alia’s wedding

2h | Videos
Man grows over 1200 tomatoes from a single stem

Man grows over 1200 tomatoes from a single stem

2h | Videos
China eyeing fresh projects in Bangladesh, says envoy

China eyeing fresh projects in Bangladesh, says envoy

8h | Videos

Most Read

1
Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh
Splash

Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh

2
Sunny Leone in Bangladesh to perform in a programme
Splash

Sunny Leone in Bangladesh to perform in a programme

3
Russia resumes potato import from Bangladesh
Economy

Russia resumes potato import from Bangladesh

4
Korea wants to make cars in Bangladesh
Trade

Korea wants to make cars in Bangladesh

5
Representational Image. Photo: Pixabay
Bangladesh

Islamic Foundation releases Sehri, Iftar timings

6
Now banks face severe capital erosion
Banking

Now banks face severe capital erosion