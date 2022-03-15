UAE-Bangladesh relations reach new heights with PM Hasina’s visit

The bilateral relationship between Bangladesh and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has historically been based on mutual respect and meaningful cooperation, said Abdulla Ali Al Hamoudi, Chargé d' Affaires, UAE Embassy in Dhaka.

"The Bangladeshi prime minister's recent successful visit to UAE ushers in a new era that will facilitate further bilateral economic and commercial ties and people-to-people contacts between the countries,'' said the UAE ambassador in a press release on Tuesday.

The UAE government appreciates and praises the continued friendship with Bangladesh, he added.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina paid an official visit to the UAE from 7-12 March at the invitation of the Vice President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was accorded a state guard of honor upon her arrival at Abu Dhabi International Airport.

On 8 March, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum met with Sheikh Hasina at the UAE pavilion, Expo 2020 Dubai.

Welcoming Sheikh Hasina, Al Maktoum highlighted the deep ties between the UAE and Bangladesh and the importance of strengthening bilateral relations to further the mutual interests of the two brotherly countries.

Both prime ministers witnessed the signing of several Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) aimed at enhancing cooperation between the UAE and Bangladesh.

At the meeting, the two leaders discussed various issues of mutual concern and explored new avenues to strengthen cooperation in various fields to serve the development goals of both nations.

The agreements also included a MoU between the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI).