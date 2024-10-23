UAE ambassador calls on Adviser Sharmeen

Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to Bangladesh Abdulla Ali Abdulla Khaseif AlHmoudi meets Social Welfare and Women and Children Affairs Adviser Sharmeen S Murshid at her office on 23 October 2024. Photo: PID

Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to Bangladesh Abdulla Ali Abdulla Khaseif AlHmoudi today (23 October) called on Social Welfare and Women and Children Affairs Adviser Sharmeen S Murshid at her office.

During the meeting, the adviser said that the student-people has formed an interim government through the movement with the dream of building a new Bangladesh after being fed up with the corruption, injustice and discrimination of the previous government, according to an official release.

The government is working to fulfil their dreams, she said, adding that for this reason, the ministries of Social Welfare and Women and Children Affairs are implementing all the matters that need to be reorganized and reformed.

The people of the country want to see a new Bangladesh without discrimination, for which she sought the cooperation of the UAE.

The ambassador assured her of cooperation in this regard.