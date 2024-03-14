U-19 footballer Rajia Sultana dies giving birth

She passed away at around 4:30am, her husband Imam Rahman told The Business Standard.

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Under-19 Women's National Football team member Rajia Sultana died today due to excessive bleeding after childbirth.

She passed away at around 4:30am, her husband Imam Rahman told The Business Standard.

Razia is the daughter of Nuru Kazi mia of Laxminathpur village of Mautla union in Satkhira's Kaliganj upazila.

She was kept at home for a normal child delivery.

She gave birth to a boy but died after due to excessive bleeding.

