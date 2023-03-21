Two-year agreement signed to increase tea staff salaries

A bi-lateral agreement effective for two years from 1 January, 2022 to 31 December, 2023 was signed between the Bangladeshiyo Cha Sangsad (BCS), Bangladesh Tea Association (BTA) and the Bangladesh Tea Estate Staff Association (BTESA) on Tuesday.

As per the agreement, the basic salary scales of the members of the staff were increased by 11.11%, a press release said.

The basic salary scales of both junior and senior drivers were also increased by 24.98% and 14.16% respectively.

Under the agreement, the members of the staff association and the monthly-rated drivers were also given other monetary benefits.

Chairman of the Bangladesh Tea Association M Shah Alam, Vice-Chairman & Convener of the Labour Sub-Committee Tahsin Ahmed Choudhury, among others were present during the signing ceremony. Both sides expressed their hope that the financial benefits as given in the Agreement would help for improvement and overall development of the industry.