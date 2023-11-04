Two workers die falling into septic tank in Faridpur

Two workers lost their lives after falling into a septic tank of an under-construction building in Faridpur today (4 November).

This incident happened around 10:30am. The deceased are Akramuzzaman Babu Mia and Sayem Musolli.

For all latest news, follow The Business Standard's Google Channel

Sayem Musulli, an assistant of a mason, and a few other workers went to work in the tank of Jahangir Alam's under-construction building in Char Kamalapur area this morning, locals said.

Sayem first entered the septic tank. Hearing his screams, sub-contractor Akram went there but neither of them were able to make their way out.

Later, fire service personnel reached the spot and recovered their bodies.

The bodies were later transferred to the Faridpur Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical College Hospital morgue for autopsy, said MA Jalil, officer-in-charge (OC) of Kotwali police station.