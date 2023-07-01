Two women run over by bus in Dhaka, die

Two women were killed when a bus ran them over in front of Xinxian Restaurant near Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) in the city today.

The victims were identified as Minara Begum, 54, wife of Abdul Hakim and Moni Begum, wife of Badsha Miah of Shrrebordi Police Station in Sherpore district. They lived in Dakkhinkhan area.



Officer-in-charge of Biman Bandar Police Station Md Asalam Uddin Mollah said the incident took place around 11am when the two were crossing the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway in front of the Xinxian Restaurant.

Police seized the bus and arrested its driver Md Shahin from the spot, he added.

A bus of Binimoy Paribahan hit several pedestrians in the area. Minara died on the spot and Moni who was injured critically, succumbed to her injuries at Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH).

A case was lodged with Biman Bandar Police Station in this connection.