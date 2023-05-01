Two women among 9 burnt in gas line explosion in Dhaka

At least nine people including two women and a minor boy sustained burn injuries in a gas supply line explosion in Dhupkhola Bazar area of Dhaka on Monday.

The injured are Md Sohel, 42, Mehedhi Hasan, 22, Ali Hossain, 52, Rashed Miah, 32, Sahara Begum, 65, Abdur Rahim, 50, Mim Akter, 22, Alif, 22, Mizanur Rahman, 32.

Of them, Abdur Rahim received around 40% burns.

All the injured were admitted to Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery and Burn Unit at Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) in the capital, said Md Bachhu Miah, in-charge at the DMCH police outpost.

According to a statement of Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company Limited, a contractor of WASA was setting up pipes for water supply in the area in the morning.

The explosion occurred in the morning when the gas pipelines were damaged during earth digging by the contractor, it said.

Responding to the call, an emergency team from Titas Gas rushed to the spot and fixed the issue, it read.

Abud Sayeed Al Mamun, officer-in-charge of Gandaria police station, said some people sustained burn injuries from the explosion when the workers were digging mud for setting up pipelines around 9am.