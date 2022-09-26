Two top police officials’ press conferences postponed

Two press conferences to be held by outgoing Inspector General of Police (IGP) Benazir Ahmed and Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) Chief Banaj Kumar Majumder have been postponed citing unavoidable reasons.

The announcement came Monday (26 September) while the outgoing police chief was scheduled to brief the reporters at a press conference on Tuesday ahead of his retirement on 30 September.

A message was circulated from the media and public relations department of the police headquarters mentioning that the 'IGP's press conference' has been postponed due to unavoidable reasons.

But the police headquarters did not provide any further explanation.

On the other hand, PBI Chief Banaj Kumar Majumder was set to hold a press briefing on Tuesday over "false information" being spread by expatriate journalist Ilyas Hossain on the sensational murder of Mahmuda Khanam Mitu, wife of former Superintendent of Police (SP) Babul Akter.