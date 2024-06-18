Two teens murdered in Bogura; 1 wounded

Bangladesh

UNB
18 June, 2024, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 18 June, 2024, 01:39 pm

Related News

Two teens murdered in Bogura; 1 wounded

Snigdho Akter, additional superintendent of Bogura District police, said that the reason behind the murder could not be ascertained immediately.

UNB
18 June, 2024, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 18 June, 2024, 01:39 pm
Two teens murdered in Bogura; 1 wounded

Two teenagers were hacked to death and another was injured by unidentified miscreants in Nishindara Chakar Para area of ​​Bogura in the small hours on Tuesday.

The deceased were identified as Sharif, 17, son of Dudu Mia of Nishindara Chakar Para area, and Roman, 18, son of Shafiqul Islam of the same area.

Injured Hussain was receiving treatment at a local hospital. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Relatives of the deceased Sharif said that someone called Sharif on his mobile phone.

Around 1:30am,  they came out after hearing the sound of gunshots and found Sharif, Roman, and Hussain lying in a pool of blood. 

Later, they rescued Hussain but Sharif and Roman died on the spot.

Snigdho Akter, additional superintendent of Bogura District police, said that the reason behind the murder could not be ascertained immediately.

Police are trying to find out the motive behind the murder, she added.

The bodies were kept in the morgue for autopsies

Top News

death / Bogura

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: Duniya Jahan/TBS

Are you really a mind reader or simply a decoder of social cues?

21h | Features
Hasan Ahmed, a CNG driver from the remote village of Moulvibazar, makes Vlogs on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and Tiktok. Photo: Courtesy

How a 24-year-old Moulvibazar CNG driver made over Tk20,000 from social media

23h | Features
With many speeding vehicles on the road, one needs to be extra careful when driving during Eid seasons. PHOTO: Akif Hamid

The dos and don’ts of highway driving

2d | Wheels
Living with increased global economic volatility

Living with increased global economic volatility

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How to refrigerate meat the right way

How to refrigerate meat the right way

1d | Videos
Floating Restaurants is now trending in Shariatpur

Floating Restaurants is now trending in Shariatpur

17h | Videos
Bangladesh to face Nepal in 2024 T20 World Cup

Bangladesh to face Nepal in 2024 T20 World Cup

1d | Videos
Yummy Sweet Pumpkin Kebabs

Yummy Sweet Pumpkin Kebabs

19h | Videos