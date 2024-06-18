Two teens murdered in Bogura; 1 wounded

Two teenagers were hacked to death and another was injured by unidentified miscreants in Nishindara Chakar Para area of ​​Bogura in the small hours on Tuesday.

The deceased were identified as Sharif, 17, son of Dudu Mia of Nishindara Chakar Para area, and Roman, 18, son of Shafiqul Islam of the same area.

Injured Hussain was receiving treatment at a local hospital.

Relatives of the deceased Sharif said that someone called Sharif on his mobile phone.

Around 1:30am, they came out after hearing the sound of gunshots and found Sharif, Roman, and Hussain lying in a pool of blood.

Later, they rescued Hussain but Sharif and Roman died on the spot.

Snigdho Akter, additional superintendent of Bogura District police, said that the reason behind the murder could not be ascertained immediately.

Police are trying to find out the motive behind the murder, she added.

The bodies were kept in the morgue for autopsies