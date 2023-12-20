Two sub-inspectors arrested on abduction and extortion charges

Bangladesh

TBS Report
20 December, 2023, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 20 December, 2023, 07:41 pm

Representational illustration: Collected
Two sub-inspectors (SI) of Shah Ali police station in Mirpur have been arrested and placed on remand for allegedly abducting a person and extorting money from him.

"SI Tuhin Kazi and Moshiur Rahman Taposh of Shah Ali police station were arrested on Tuesday (19 December) night after getting the nod from senior police officials," said Sher-e-Banglanagar police station Inspector Ahad Ali.

The two were sent to the Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Court with a remand petition and the court granted a three-day remand each in police custody, said the police officer.

The victim, Shahdat Hossain, 32, filed a case with Sher-e-Banglanagar police station over the incident on 15 December.

In the case statement, Shahadat said that he went to meet one of his acquaintances at Sher-e-Bangla Agricultural University on the afternoon of 9 December, he added.

While returning to his Rajabazar residence on a rickshaw, three persons intercepted him with a microbus. They forced him into the vehicles and blindfolded him.

The abductors snatched his moneybag, cellphone, and Tk1.7 lakh from Shahadat and took him to a flat in an unknown location.

He said the abductors snatched his bank card and tortured him when he refused to give them the PIN code.

Shahadat alleged that the abductor then transferred Tk7.33 lakh from his account to another account of virtual transaction.

He said the abductors then forced him to sign on a blank paper and then handcuffed and blindfolded him again.

Shahadat was then released in the Mirpur area on that night.

An officer of Sher-e-Banglanagar police said that they started an investigation into the incident after the case was filed.

Police investigators checked CCTV footage of the bank booth from where the money was withdrawn from and traced the two sub-inspectors.

However, the police did not disclose where the cops were arrested.

Contacted, by Dhaka Metropolitan Police Mirpur division Deputy Commissioner Joshim Uddin said they will take action according to the police rules.

