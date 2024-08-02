Two students get permission to attend HSC exams from prison

Two students who were arrested by police due to participating in the quota reform protests have received permission to attend their Higher Secondary Examinations (HSC) from prison.

The students have been identified as Md Fahim Parvez and Md Jahid Hossain. They are currently imprisoned in Satkhira District Jail.

The permission was given by Jessore Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board on 31 July.

In a permission letter issued by Controller of Examinations of Jessore Education Board Dr Biswas Shaheen Ahmmad, the board agreed to supply answer sheets, question papers and attendance sheets to these students in prison.

"The expense of the student's examinations will have to be borne by their families," the letter included.

This year's HSC exams have been postponed at least three times. On Thursday, the government decided to conduct the exams from 11 August under a new routine.

Many students from the top educational institutions of the country have already declared that they won't participate in the exams if the government doesn't release the detained students and stop arresting the quota protesters.