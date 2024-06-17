Two siblings returning home to celebrate Eid die in B'baria road accident

Bangladesh

TBS Report
17 June, 2024, 03:00 pm
Last modified: 17 June, 2024, 03:18 pm

Related News

Two siblings returning home to celebrate Eid die in B'baria road accident

TBS Report
17 June, 2024, 03:00 pm
Last modified: 17 June, 2024, 03:18 pm
Representational image of accident. Photo: Collected
Representational image of accident. Photo: Collected

Two siblings were killed as their motorcycle veered off the road on Dhaka-Sylhet Highway in Brahmanbaria in the early hours today.

The deceased are – Robiul Khan, 50, and Humayun Khan, 45 – hailing from Merasani village in Bijoynagar upazila of Brahmanbaria. They had a shoe business in Dhaka.

The accident left another pillion rider, identified as Monirul Islam, critically injured. He has been admitted to Brahmanbaria District Sadar Hospital, said Brahbanbaria highway police outpost Officer-in-Charge (OC) Ashish Kumar.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The trio were returning home from Dhaka on a bike to celebrate Eid-ul-Adha, said the police and family sources.

They fell off the bike and sustained critical injuries after losing control of the two-wheeler in the Sohagpur bus stand area of Ashuganj upazila in the morning.

They were rushed to Brahmanbaria District Sadar Hospital where Robiul and Humayn were pronounced dead upon arrival. 

OC Ashish Kumar said the bodies have been kept at the hospital morgue.

Necessary legal action will be taken in connection with the accident, he added.

 

Top News

Accidents / accidents in Bangladesh / road accident

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Hasan Ahmed, a CNG driver from the remote village of Moulvibazar, makes Vlogs on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and Tiktok. Photo: Courtesy

How a 24-year-old Moulvibazar CNG driver made over Tk20,000 from YouTube alone

1h | Features
With many speeding vehicles on the road, one needs to be extra careful when driving during Eid seasons. PHOTO: Akif Hamid

The dos and don’ts of highway driving

1d | Wheels
Living with increased global economic volatility

Living with increased global economic volatility

1d | Panorama
Project Ombu: Addressing Bangladesh's water crisis with sustainable solutions

Project Ombu: Addressing Bangladesh's water crisis with sustainable solutions

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How to refrigerate meat the right way

How to refrigerate meat the right way

1d | Videos
Bangladesh to face Nepal in 2024 T20 World Cup

Bangladesh to face Nepal in 2024 T20 World Cup

17h | Videos
Saudi Arab will not renew the petro-dollar agreement with the US

Saudi Arab will not renew the petro-dollar agreement with the US

1d | Videos
Pakistan face Ireland in the 2024 T20 World Cup

Pakistan face Ireland in the 2024 T20 World Cup

21h | Videos