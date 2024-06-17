Two siblings returning home to celebrate Eid die in B'baria road accident

Two siblings were killed as their motorcycle veered off the road on Dhaka-Sylhet Highway in Brahmanbaria in the early hours today.

The deceased are – Robiul Khan, 50, and Humayun Khan, 45 – hailing from Merasani village in Bijoynagar upazila of Brahmanbaria. They had a shoe business in Dhaka.

The accident left another pillion rider, identified as Monirul Islam, critically injured. He has been admitted to Brahmanbaria District Sadar Hospital, said Brahbanbaria highway police outpost Officer-in-Charge (OC) Ashish Kumar.

The trio were returning home from Dhaka on a bike to celebrate Eid-ul-Adha, said the police and family sources.

They fell off the bike and sustained critical injuries after losing control of the two-wheeler in the Sohagpur bus stand area of Ashuganj upazila in the morning.

They were rushed to Brahmanbaria District Sadar Hospital where Robiul and Humayn were pronounced dead upon arrival.

OC Ashish Kumar said the bodies have been kept at the hospital morgue.

Necessary legal action will be taken in connection with the accident, he added.