Two shopkeepers fined for selling stored edible oil at new price

Bangladesh

TBS Report
11 May, 2022, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 11 May, 2022, 06:34 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection has fined two Chattogram shopkeepers Tk80,000 for selling stored edible oil at new prices.

The shops at Colonel Hat were caught selling the stored oil during a raid by the directorate conducted from 11am to 1pm on Wednesday.

The shops have been instructed to sell soybean and palm oil at their previous prices fixed by the government.

 "A store called Jamal & Brothers at Colonel Hat had stockpiled 4,000 litres of soybean and palm oil and was selling it at its latest price. The store has been fined Tk50,000," said Mohammad Fayez Ullah, deputy director of the Consumer Protection Directorate.

"At another shop named Binimoy Store, we didn't find any oil at the store. But we found 170 litres of oil kept in its warehouse. They bought the oil in February, kept it in the warehouse, and were selling it from there. The company has been fined Tk30,000.

Besides, in our presence, the shopkeeper sold 180 litres of oil at Tk160 per litre. They have been instructed to sell the stored oil at its previous rate," he added.

Two other stores – Barisal Store and SS Store – have been fined Tk4,000 each for not posting the price list in the artillery market at Chattogram's Halishahar area.
 

