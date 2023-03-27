Two 'Proloy Gang' members arrested for assaulting DU student

Two members of "Proloy Gang" -- a Dhaka University-based gang -- have been arrested for assaulting a student of the same institution in front of Kabi Jasimuddin Hall on Saturday (26 March) night.

The arrestees are -- Naimur Rahman Durjoy of the Anthropology Department and Foysal Ahmed Sakib of the International Business Department. Both are the students of 2020-21 academic session.

Noor Mohammad, OC of Shahabag police station, said following a complaint from the victim's mother the two students were arrested on Sunday (27 March) night and then sent to court.

Victim Jobayer's mother, Sadia Afroz Khan lodged a complaint with the Shahbagh police station against 24 students of the university.

The accused belong to a group formed by some DU students of 2020-21 academic session named "Proloy."

Its members are allegedly involved drug abuse, extortion and assaulting outsiders on the campus, especially at the Suhrawardy Udyan and Shaheed Minar area at night.