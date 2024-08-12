Two policemen suffer bullet injury due to misfire at armoury in Mirpur

Bangladesh

TBS Report
12 August, 2024, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 12 August, 2024, 08:37 pm

Related News

Two policemen suffer bullet injury due to misfire at armoury in Mirpur

The incident happened at around 3:00pm today

TBS Report
12 August, 2024, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 12 August, 2024, 08:37 pm
Illustration: TBS
Illustration: TBS

Two policemen suffered bullet injuries due to misfiring in the armoury of Mirpur Police Line in the capital today (12 August), officials familiar with the matter told The Business Standard.

One of the injured policemen was identified as assistant sub-inspectors (ASI) of Darus Islam Police Station Md Alamin, 30, and Yasin Ali 

The incident happened at around 3:00pm today.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Alamin has been admitted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH).

"The bullet hit one side of Alamin's chest and exited from the other side. Yasin was shot in the hand. He took treatment from a local hospital," ASI Ranju Mia of the police station, who took Alamin to DMCH, told The Business Standard.

"The police station was closed for several days. After joining work today, they went to police lines at Mirpur-14 to bring the firearms deposited by them," said Ranju.

"Yasin Ali was testing the firearm by loading the magazine. At this time, inadvertently, a misfire occurred, and a bullet first tore through Yasin's hand and then hit Alamin's chest," he added.

misfire / Bangladesh / police

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

In 1997, Toyota launched the Prius as the first mass-produced vehicle with a hybrid powertrain. A couple of years later in 1999, Honda revealed their take on making a hybrid vehicle– the Insight. PHOTO: Collected

Honda Insight vs Toyota Prius: Finding out which hybrid reigns supreme

1d | Wheels
Photo: Collected

Essential tools for your vlogs to look cool

11h | Brands
Photo: TBS

Teaching us a lesson by shutting down elevated expressways and metro

1d | Features
Students controlling the traffic. Photo: Nayem Ali

Three days on the streets of Dhaka

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Lawyer appointed to free 57 Bangladeshis from UAE jail

Lawyer appointed to free 57 Bangladeshis from UAE jail

21m | Videos
Foreign friends say nothing about government tenure: Foreign Adviser

Foreign friends say nothing about government tenure: Foreign Adviser

2h | Videos
How our capital market should be

How our capital market should be

1h | Videos
Women's T20 World Cup to go ahead as planned with state level security

Women's T20 World Cup to go ahead as planned with state level security

2h | Videos