Two policemen suffer bullet injury due to misfire at armoury in Mirpur

Two policemen suffered bullet injuries due to misfiring in the armoury of Mirpur Police Line in the capital today (12 August), officials familiar with the matter told The Business Standard.

One of the injured policemen was identified as assistant sub-inspectors (ASI) of Darus Islam Police Station Md Alamin, 30, and Yasin Ali

The incident happened at around 3:00pm today.

Alamin has been admitted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH).

"The bullet hit one side of Alamin's chest and exited from the other side. Yasin was shot in the hand. He took treatment from a local hospital," ASI Ranju Mia of the police station, who took Alamin to DMCH, told The Business Standard.

"The police station was closed for several days. After joining work today, they went to police lines at Mirpur-14 to bring the firearms deposited by them," said Ranju.

"Yasin Ali was testing the firearm by loading the magazine. At this time, inadvertently, a misfire occurred, and a bullet first tore through Yasin's hand and then hit Alamin's chest," he added.