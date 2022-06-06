Two Police Stations built for Padma Bridge’s safety and security  

Bangladesh

TBS Report
06 June, 2022, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 06 June, 2022, 09:57 pm

Related News

Two Police Stations built for Padma Bridge’s safety and security  

TBS Report
06 June, 2022, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 06 June, 2022, 09:57 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Bangladesh police has inaugurated two separate police stations to ensure the safety and security of the Padma Multipurpose Bridge.

The police stations are named Padma Shetu Uttar Thana, which is under Munshiganj District Police, and Padma Shetu Dakkhin Thana, under Shariatpur District Police.

The prime minister is likely to virtually inaugurate both police stations on 19 or 20 June ahead of the Padma Bridge inauguration. A meeting has been held at the police headquarters on Monday (6 June) in this regard.

Abdul Momen, superintendent of police, Munshiganj, told The Business Standard that both police stations have been constructed to provide services to ensure protection, safety and security of the mega structure and the adjacent area.

Each of the police stations will comprise one inspector, two sub-inspectors, two assistant sub-inspectors and 15 constables.

Abdul Momen said both four-storey police station buildings have been constructed with a six-storey foundation, next to the toll plaza at both ends of the Padma Bridge. "Two more floors can be added any time, if necessary."

Jehadul Kabir, acting deputy inspector general (promoted to DIG) of Dhaka Range, told The Business Standard that all recruitments and establishments have already been done.

Md Kamruzzaman, assistant inspector general (media) of police headquarters, told The Business Standard that both police stations are ready to provide services to the citizens and beneficiaries of the bridge.

Sub-Inspector Farid of Padma Bridge South Police station told The Business Standard that they will be informed about their duty and jurisdiction through a government order very soon.

The police will oversee tax collection at toll booths and traffic congestion around the mega bridge and the service roads.

"Although the construction work of these two police stations was completed around a year ago, it has not been possible to start it administratively yet.

"However, a notification has been issued by creating manpower posts in both police stations. As a result, two state-of-the-art police station buildings are now awaiting for inauguration," he added.

In addition to the main Padma Bridge, there are various facilities including connecting roads, service areas, and rehabilitation projects.

Road and railway slabs, the work of gas pipeline will also be a concern of the police stations.

Toll collection will continue from the day of inauguration of the bridge. Keeping the safe withdrawal of money in mind, the police station buildings have been constructed right next to the toll plaza.

Top News

Padma Bridge / Police Station

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photos: Collected

Use the Smart Selfie 360° Camera Mount for a hands-free filming experience

8h | Brands
Ali Ahmed Khan. Illustration: TBS

‘I don’t think private depots properly comply with the fire safety guidelines’ 

10h | Panorama
Photos : Courtesy

Bitsy: Toys to spark your child’s inner creativity

10h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Vitamix E310: The expert blender for your kitchen

10h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

N Korea fired 8 short-range ballistic missiles

N Korea fired 8 short-range ballistic missiles

12h | Videos
Pique & Shakira splitting up after 11 years

Pique & Shakira splitting up after 11 years

12h | Videos
Plan to increase subsidy in fuel and fertiliser

Plan to increase subsidy in fuel and fertiliser

1d | Videos
McDonald's to re-launch in Russia under new name

McDonald's to re-launch in Russia under new name

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended
Economy

8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended

2
Motiur Rahman Mithon holds the camera during the filming of one of his famous prank videos. The Youtuber has more than 30 million subscribers and eight billion views in his different channels.
Features

Bangladesh’s king of YouTube is not who you think it is

3
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

49 killed, over 200 injured, Chattogram container depot fire yet to be put out

4
Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

When visas are dearer than fully funded admissions

5
Johnny Depp wins defamation case against Amber Heard; Depp awarded $15m in damages
Splash

Johnny Depp wins defamation case against Amber Heard; Depp awarded $15m in damages

6
Singer KK dies during live performance in Kolkata
Splash

Singer KK dies during live performance in Kolkata