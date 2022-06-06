Two Police Stations built for Padma Bridge’s safety and security  

Bangladesh police has inaugurated two separate police stations to ensure the safety and security of the Padma Multipurpose Bridge.

The police stations are named Padma Shetu Uttar Thana, which is under Munshiganj District Police, and Padma Shetu Dakkhin Thana, under Shariatpur District Police.

The prime minister is likely to virtually inaugurate both police stations on 19 or 20 June ahead of the Padma Bridge inauguration. A meeting has been held at the police headquarters on Monday (6 June) in this regard.

Abdul Momen, superintendent of police, Munshiganj, told The Business Standard that both police stations have been constructed to provide services to ensure protection, safety and security of the mega structure and the adjacent area.

Each of the police stations will comprise one inspector, two sub-inspectors, two assistant sub-inspectors and 15 constables.

Abdul Momen said both four-storey police station buildings have been constructed with a six-storey foundation, next to the toll plaza at both ends of the Padma Bridge. "Two more floors can be added any time, if necessary."

Jehadul Kabir, acting deputy inspector general (promoted to DIG) of Dhaka Range, told The Business Standard that all recruitments and establishments have already been done.

Md Kamruzzaman, assistant inspector general (media) of police headquarters, told The Business Standard that both police stations are ready to provide services to the citizens and beneficiaries of the bridge.

Sub-Inspector Farid of Padma Bridge South Police station told The Business Standard that they will be informed about their duty and jurisdiction through a government order very soon.

The police will oversee tax collection at toll booths and traffic congestion around the mega bridge and the service roads.

"Although the construction work of these two police stations was completed around a year ago, it has not been possible to start it administratively yet.

"However, a notification has been issued by creating manpower posts in both police stations. As a result, two state-of-the-art police station buildings are now awaiting for inauguration," he added.

In addition to the main Padma Bridge, there are various facilities including connecting roads, service areas, and rehabilitation projects.

Road and railway slabs, the work of gas pipeline will also be a concern of the police stations.

Toll collection will continue from the day of inauguration of the bridge. Keeping the safe withdrawal of money in mind, the police station buildings have been constructed right next to the toll plaza.