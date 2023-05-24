Two killed in lightning strikes in Cox's Bazar

Total two individuals lost their lives after being struck by lightning in Teknaf, Cox's Bazar.

The victims are -- Rahmat Ullah, 40, a farmer from Ward No 7 under Baharchara union parishad (UP), and Dhailla, 20, a resident of Ward No 5 Bainna Para of the same UP.

Speaking with The Business Standard, Baharchara UP Chairman Amjad Hossain Khokon, said, "The incident occurred at around 11am this morning (Wednesday, 24 May). The two died in separate incidents.

"Rahmat Ullah was struck by lightning while he was returning home from a corp field while Dhailla was also returning home after finishing work at the seashore."

Baharchara police outpost Inspector Md Masiur Rahman said, "We have sent a team to the spot of the incident. An investigation is underway."