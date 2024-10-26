Two motorcyclists killed in Narayanganj road accident

Two motorbike riders were killed in a road accident on the Dhaka-Chattogram highway in the Sonargaon area of Narayanganj district last night.

The deceased were identified as Saiful Islam, 19, son of Kamal Hossain and Jahidul Islam, 19, son of Alamgir Hossain of Mijmiji para of Siddhirganj area.

Kanchpur Highway Police Station Officer-in-Charge Kazi Wahid Morshed said the accident is supposed to occur as the motorcycle carrying the duo lost control or any other vehicle may hit it.

He said the motorcyclists were going to Siddhirganj from Sonargaon, he added.

A case was filed in this connection.