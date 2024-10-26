Two motorcyclists killed in Narayanganj road accident

Bangladesh

TBS Report
26 October, 2024, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 26 October, 2024, 01:32 pm

Related News

Two motorcyclists killed in Narayanganj road accident

TBS Report
26 October, 2024, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 26 October, 2024, 01:32 pm
Representational Photo
Representational Photo

Two motorbike riders were killed in a road accident on the Dhaka-Chattogram highway in the Sonargaon area of Narayanganj district last night.

The deceased were identified as Saiful Islam, 19, son of Kamal Hossain and Jahidul Islam, 19, son of Alamgir Hossain of Mijmiji para of Siddhirganj area.

Kanchpur Highway Police Station Officer-in-Charge Kazi Wahid Morshed said the accident is supposed to occur as the motorcycle carrying the duo lost control or any other vehicle may hit it.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

He said the motorcyclists were going to Siddhirganj from Sonargaon, he added.

A case was filed in this connection.

Top News

Accident / death / road accident

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Compared to a stock Hilux, Anan’s one is properly equipped for off-road duties with a custom metal front bumper, snorkel to improve its wading capacity and sits higher on larger off-road tyres. PHOTO: Akif Hamid

1997 Toyota Hilux: A rare, ultimate adventure machine

1h | Wheels
Sketch: TBS

BCS age cap: How old is too old?

18h | Panorama
Photo: Caltech

Quantum computing: It's not just a ‘bit’ more powerful

19h | Tech
Photo: Courtesy

Wearing vs styling: Embracing your inner stylist

21h | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Iran VS Israel: What are their attack and defence capabilities?

Iran VS Israel: What are their attack and defence capabilities?

24m | Videos
Where was Israel's Prime Minister Netanyahu during the attack on Iran?

Where was Israel's Prime Minister Netanyahu during the attack on Iran?

44m | Videos
Israel is attacking Iran

Israel is attacking Iran

54m | Videos
Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi is out of jail

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi is out of jail

59m | Videos