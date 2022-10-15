Two more bodies recovered from sunken fishing vessel in Karnaphuli

Bangladesh

TBS Report
15 October, 2022, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 15 October, 2022, 07:02 pm

Related News

Two more bodies recovered from sunken fishing vessel in Karnaphuli

All the seven people who were missing in the accident have been recovered

TBS Report
15 October, 2022, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 15 October, 2022, 07:02 pm
Representational image. Collected
Representational image. Collected

Naval police have recovered two more bodies from the fishing vessel, FB Magferat, which sank in the River Karnaphuli in Chattogram on Wednesday night.

The bodies of Pradeep Chowdhury and Abdul Mottaleb were recovered from the ship's cabin on Saturday at 9:30am. Pradeep Chowdhury was a greaser and Abdul Mottaleb was the father of Mohammad Rakib, the sailor of the ship.

Sadarghat Naval Police Officer-in-Charge Md Ekram Ullah told TBS that the recovered bodies have been sent to Chattogram Medical College Hospital. The bodies would be handed over to the family after completing the legal process, he added.

All the seven people, who were missing in the accident, have been recovered. Meanwhile, another person named Faisal died in the hospital.

On Thursday morning, the bodies of four missing people were found floating in different parts of the Karnaphuli. They were the ship's captain Farooq bin Abdullah, engineer Mohammad Zahirul Islam, chief officer Md Saiful Islam and dock worker Rahmat Ali.

On Wednesday night, the vessel sank at Boya area of ​​Sea Resources Ghat in Ichchanagar of Karnaphuli upazila while it was being taken to the dockyard for repairs. Twelve out of 20 people on board were able to swim ashore.

Top News

Karnaphuli / Karnaphuli river / boat capsize / fishing vessels

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A female Barn Swallow. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Bevy of Barn Swallows: 'One swallow does not make a spring'

7h | Panorama
One of the branches of Utshob at Chef&#039;s Table Courtside. Photo:Courtesy

Famous regional dishes at Utshob offer authentic tastes of Bangladeshi cuisine

10h | Food
Photo: Eshadi Sharif

Le Méridien hosts Malaysian food festival

5h | Food
Louis Vuitton owner LVMH’s sales sheet proves that it still remains the best placed in the market among the luxury companies. Photo: Reuters

The rich are living in a different economic world

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Flop in theatres, 'Lal Singh Chadha' shines on OTT

Flop in theatres, 'Lal Singh Chadha' shines on OTT

1h | Videos
Chunilal Rajbhog of Brahmanbaria, popular for 35 years

Chunilal Rajbhog of Brahmanbaria, popular for 35 years

3h | Videos
He spent over two decades collecting vintage car models

He spent over two decades collecting vintage car models

23h | Videos
Honest Center Chittagong, the restaurant where customers also get part of the profit

Honest Center Chittagong, the restaurant where customers also get part of the profit

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 
Environment

Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 

2
Without service roads, huge traffic gridlocks choke Uttara
Panorama

Without service roads, huge traffic gridlocks choke Uttara

3
Dhaka airport to get separate terminal for VVIPs
Aviation

Dhaka airport to get separate terminal for VVIPs

4
MySky superyacht linked to Russia&#039;s Igor Kesaev is seen in the waters of the waters of the Indian Ocean near Male, Maldives, March 4, 2022. Photo: REUTERS
World+Biz

What recession? The global superyacht industry is booming

5
A tower problem for smooth calls over cell phones
Telecom

A tower problem for smooth calls over cell phones

6
Bangladesh chess team denied visas in Italy over fears they may not return back
Sports

Bangladesh chess team denied visas in Italy over fears they may not return back