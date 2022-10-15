Two more bodies recovered from sunken fishing vessel in Karnaphuli

Naval police have recovered two more bodies from the fishing vessel, FB Magferat, which sank in the River Karnaphuli in Chattogram on Wednesday night.

The bodies of Pradeep Chowdhury and Abdul Mottaleb were recovered from the ship's cabin on Saturday at 9:30am. Pradeep Chowdhury was a greaser and Abdul Mottaleb was the father of Mohammad Rakib, the sailor of the ship.

Sadarghat Naval Police Officer-in-Charge Md Ekram Ullah told TBS that the recovered bodies have been sent to Chattogram Medical College Hospital. The bodies would be handed over to the family after completing the legal process, he added.

All the seven people, who were missing in the accident, have been recovered. Meanwhile, another person named Faisal died in the hospital.

On Thursday morning, the bodies of four missing people were found floating in different parts of the Karnaphuli. They were the ship's captain Farooq bin Abdullah, engineer Mohammad Zahirul Islam, chief officer Md Saiful Islam and dock worker Rahmat Ali.

On Wednesday night, the vessel sank at Boya area of ​​Sea Resources Ghat in Ichchanagar of Karnaphuli upazila while it was being taken to the dockyard for repairs. Twelve out of 20 people on board were able to swim ashore.