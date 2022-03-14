Two more arrested over Gazipur triple murder 

Police have arrested two more people allegedly involved in the murder of three youths, including two members of the same family, who were hacked to death in a brawl in Aral village of Kapasia in Gazipur.

The duo was arrested on Monday (14 Mach) increasing the total number of detainees to four, said Kapasia police station Officer-in-charge (OC) AFM Nasim.

"Police had detained two others on Sunday for questioning," he added.

At least four others were injured in the brawl on Saturday night.

Relatives of the deceased claim that the clash broke out over giving "haha" react on a video shared on social media.

The deceased, identified as Faruk Hossain, 20, son of Md Alam; Robin, 15, son of Hiron Miya from the same village and Nayeem, 19, son of late Alam – all hailed from Dakshingaon Charpara village of Kapasia upazila.

Faruk's father, Alam, filed a case on the incident naming 10 and accusing four-five unidentified on Sunday.

Sources said Nayeem and Robin were cousins while Faruq was the husband of Nayeem's maternal cousin.

Police said that two people have been arrested for suspected involvement in the killings. Senior police officials including the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) visited the spot.

One of the injured was identified as Hridoy, son of Ismail, but the other injured could not be identified.

Nayeem's cousin Md Sohag told The Business Standard, "Nayeem, an employee of a clothes shop in Dakshingaon village, used to make Tiktok videos regularly. A woman named Maria from a nearby village recently gave a "haha" react on his Tiktok page. An altercation erupted between Nayeem, the woman and her husband over the issue. Nayeem was even threatened on his mobile phone."

Relatives of the deceased and locals said on Saturday midnight, 10-12 people attacked Nayeem in Dakshingaon village while he was returning home from a religious gathering. The assailants first stabbed Nayeem indiscriminately. Later, when Robin and Faruk came forward to help Nayeem, they were also stabbed randomly.

They said the on-duty doctors declared Nayeem and Faruk dead after they were rushed to Manohardi Upazila Health Complex in Narsingdi for treatment.

Critically injured Robin passed away while being rushed to Dhaka Medical College Hospital on Sunday morning, they added.

The relatives alleged that the miscreants attacked with locally-made weapons in a pre-planned manner. They wanted exemplary punishment for those responsible for the killings.