Two-month fishing ban in Bay of Bengal begins today

The government-imposed two-month ban on fishing in the Bay of Bengal started today (20 May).

The ban - to ensure smooth breeding of fish - will remain in force in the Bay of Bengal till 23 July and in the Sundarbans till 31 August.

According to the notice issued by the Fisheries and Livestock Ministry, the catching of all kinds of fish through water vessels and boats is restricted till 23 July.

The government will provide 86kg of rice to 12,000 fishermen each in the Bagerhat district in two phases during this period.

Besides, all kinds of tourist vessels will not be allowed in the Sundarbans from 1 June to 31 August for ensuring the safe breeding of the fish in the rivers and canals of the forest.

Mohammad Belayet Hossain, forest divisional officer of Sundarbans East Zone, said the government earlier imposed a three-month ban on tourism in the Sundarbans and as per the decision of the government, no tourists will be allowed in the Sundarbans during this period for ensuring safe breeding of wild animals.

Bagerhat District Fisheries Officer ASM Russel said the Fisheries Department will be strict in the enforcement of this ban. Besides, drives will be conducted along the marine boundary, he said.