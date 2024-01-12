Two mechanics crushed to death while repairing covered-van in Narayanganj

Bangladesh

TBS Report
12 January, 2024, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 12 January, 2024, 07:01 pm

Representational image. Photo: Collected
Representational image. Photo: Collected

Two mechanics lost their lives when a covered-van they were repairing fell on them in the Araihazar area of Narayanganj.

The victims are Yunus, 23, from Gaibandha, and Yakub, 20, from Narayanganj.

Police said a goods-laden covered-van experienced a breakdown in the Purinda area on the Dhaka-Sylhet highway. After parking the van by the roadside, the driver and helper summoned three mechanics from a nearby location. The mechanics were repairing the vehicle lifting up the van using a jack. Unfortunately, the jack slipped from beneath the vehicle, causing the van to fall on the two mechanics. Yunus and Yakub died on the spot.

Inspector Ashraf Hossain of Bhulta Highway Police said the bodies of the victims have been handed over to their families.

Accident / Bangladesh

