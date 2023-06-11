Four killed in truck-pickup van collision in Cumilla

Bangladesh

TBS Report
11 June, 2023, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 11 June, 2023, 09:27 pm

Related News

Four killed in truck-pickup van collision in Cumilla

TBS Report
11 June, 2023, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 11 June, 2023, 09:27 pm
Four killed in truck-pickup van collision in Cumilla

Four people were killed and at least seven others injured in a collision between a truck and a pickup van on Dhaka-Chittagong highway in Cumilla district.

The accident took place at Lalbagh area of the highway on Sunday (11 June) afternoon.

The deceased are the pickup van driver Morshed Alam (30), Md Saikat (15), Md Sakib (16) and Md Foisal (16), Sadar Dakshin police station Officer-in-Charge Debashish Chowdhury told The Business Standard.

Sadar Dakshin Upazila Nirbahi Officer Subhashis Ghosh said, "Sixteen teenagers were going to the Upazila Parishad field on a pickup van to watch a football match at 4pm. The van was coming from the wrong direction. On the way, a truck lost control and crushed them."

Top News

road accident / Cumilla

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The “Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na” dialogue has long been a part of the country’s pop culture, deeply rooted in commercial Bangla movies Photo: Collected

Why we should be asking more 'Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na' questions

6h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Melody in Style: The dynamic fusion of music and fashion

7h | Mode
Photo: Collected

Apple Vision Pro: The future of computers?

7h | Tech
Photo: TBS

ChatGPT is phenomenal, but try these 7 sites to finish hours of work in minutes

8h | Tech

More Videos from TBS

Kalapahar and Kalamanik are the attractions of Qurbani Eid in Munshiganj

Kalapahar and Kalamanik are the attractions of Qurbani Eid in Munshiganj

6h | TBS Stories
Japan Aim to boost trade with Bangladesh

Japan Aim to boost trade with Bangladesh

1d | TBS Face to Face
You have to pay a premium if wait for good days

You have to pay a premium if wait for good days

1d | TBS Markets
Stats of Europe’s Top 5 League

Stats of Europe’s Top 5 League

2d | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Digital bank licence requires Tk125cr capital
Banking

Digital bank licence requires Tk125cr capital

2
Photo: Screengrab from a video posted by a NSU student
Energy

'Will collapse any moment': NSU teachers, students raise concern after long power outage hit country's largest private uni

3
Photo: TBS
Energy

2nd unit of Payra power plant to shut down over coal shortage

4
Walton’s higher officials attend the grand launching ceremony of AIoT based Giantech series three new models of smart refrigerator. Photo: PR
Corporates

Bangladesh transforms into world's most advanced refrigerator producer country

5
Illustration: TBS
Economy

'E-com potential still untapped, needs more investments'

6
An anatomy of power crisis
Energy

An anatomy of power crisis