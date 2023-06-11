Four killed in truck-pickup van collision in Cumilla

Four people were killed and at least seven others injured in a collision between a truck and a pickup van on Dhaka-Chittagong highway in Cumilla district.

The accident took place at Lalbagh area of the highway on Sunday (11 June) afternoon.

The deceased are the pickup van driver Morshed Alam (30), Md Saikat (15), Md Sakib (16) and Md Foisal (16), Sadar Dakshin police station Officer-in-Charge Debashish Chowdhury told The Business Standard.

Sadar Dakshin Upazila Nirbahi Officer Subhashis Ghosh said, "Sixteen teenagers were going to the Upazila Parishad field on a pickup van to watch a football match at 4pm. The van was coming from the wrong direction. On the way, a truck lost control and crushed them."