Two killed in Shezan Juice factory fire in Narayanganj

Two workers were killed and 50 others sustained burn injuries after a fire broke out in the Shezan juice factory in Bhulta Korngop area of Rupganj in Narayanganj on Thursday.

The deceased are Swapna Rani, 45, and Mina Aktar, 33.

Photo: TBS

Md Rasel, mobilizing officer of Fire Service and Civil Defence head office, said the injured were rushed to different hospitals in Dhaka including.

He, however, said the cause of the fire was not clear yet.

The fire service official said that fire erupted at the factory around 5pm.