Two killed in road accidents in capital

Bangladesh

BSS
02 September, 2023, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 02 September, 2023, 06:04 pm

Two killed in road accidents in capital

BSS
02 September, 2023, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 02 September, 2023, 06:04 pm
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Representational image. Photo: Collected

Two people were killed in separate road accidents in the city's Postogola and Kadomtoli areas on Friday.

The deceased were identified as Mohammad Farhadul Islam Shihab, 23, son of Abdus Sattar from Matlab Uttar Police Station of Chandpur district and Md Kawsar, 22, son of Abul Kalam of Keranigang upazila in Dhaka district.

The first accident occurred when a vehicle rammed the motorcycle while driving on the Postogola Bridge last night. When they fell on the bridge and were injured seriously, the police rescued them and took them to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH), where the on-duty doctor declared Shihab dead, said ASI Saiful Islam of Shyampur police station.

Police said, in another accident, a motorcycle rider lost control over steering on the slope of the bridge of Kadamtoli police station around 10:30pm, leaving Kawsar seriously injured. 
Later, he was taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) police outpost in-charge Md Bacchu Mia said that the bodies of the two deceased were kept at the morgue of the hospital for autopsy.

