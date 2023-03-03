Two killed as pickup van rams auto-rickshaw in Dhaka; 3 injured

Bangladesh

UNB
03 March, 2023, 08:10 pm
Last modified: 03 March, 2023, 08:15 pm

Representational image. Photo: Collected
Representational image. Photo: Collected

Two people were killed and three others including two policemen were injured as a pickup van rammed a CNG-run auto-rickshaw in Jatrabari area of Dhaka Friday (3 March) morning.

The deceased were identified as CNG driver Md Akbar Hossain, 40, and pedestrian Md Hasan, 30.

Among the injured, one identified as Sohel, 35. However, the identities of the policemen could not be known.

Salman Rahman, sub-inspector of Jatrabari Police Station, said a speedy pickup van hit a CNG-run auto-rickshaw in Rayerbag area around 6:30 am, leaving them injured.

Police rushed them to Dhaka Medical College Hospital where doctors declared Akbar dead on arrival, he said.

Later, pedestrianHasan succumbed to his injuries around 9:30am, added the SI.

The injured policemen are undergoing treatment at Rajarbagh Hospital.

Police, however, detained the pickup driver and his assistant, SI Rahman said.

The bodies have been kept at DMCH morgue for post-mortem, said Inspector Bachhu Mia, in-charge of Dhaka Medical College and Hospital police camp.

