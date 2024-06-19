Two killed, one injured in motorcycle accident in Munshiganj

Two people were killed and one injured in a motorcycle accident in the early hours of Wednesday (19 June) at Tongibari, Munshiganj.

The accident occurred around 2:30am in the Besnal area of the upazila.

The deceased have been identified as Nasir Bhuiyan, 25, and Muksed Gazi, 26. The injured, Sohag, was sent to Dhaka for treatment.

Muksed's brother, Jamshed Gazi said, "Six people set out on two motorcycles for a ride after attending a 'gaye holud' ceremony in Shilai area of the Sadar Upazila.

On their way to Tongibari, the motorcycle driven by Nasir, with Muksed and Sohag as passengers, lost control in the Besnal area. The motorcycle hit a nearby wall and an electric pole at high speed, causing all three to be thrown from the vehicle, he said.

Muksed died on the spot. Local residents and passengers on the other motorcycle rushed Nasir and Sohag to the hospital, but Nasir died on the way.

Sohag was taken to Munshiganj General Hospital in critical condition, where doctors referred him to Dhaka.

Mohammad Ansar, in charge of Dighirpar Outpost said, "The bodies of the deceased have been sent to Munshiganj General Hospital for autopsy. After the autopsy, the bodies will be handed over to their families.