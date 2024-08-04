Two killed in Munshiganj, at least 30 injured

Two construction workers were shot dead on their way to work during a three-way clash in Munshiganj.

The violence involved anti-discrimination student protesters, the police, and Awami League and Chhatra League activists. At least 30 people were injured, including seven with gunshot wounds, and numerous cocktail explosions occurred.

Abu Hena Mohammad Jamal, the superintendent of Munshiganj General Hospital, confirmed the deaths of the two construction workers, stating that they were brought to the hospital with gunshot wounds and were confirmed dead upon examination.

Eyewitnesses said according to the pre-scheduled programme, the protesters began to gather at the Super Market and Krishi Bank Mor areas of Munshiganj city.

Later, around 10am, a clash erupted between the police, Awami League, Chhatra League activists, and the protesters. The area from Super Market to Krishi Bank turned into a battlefield.

Protesters attacked the Munshiganj Freedom Fighter Office and threw bricks and stones. They also vandalised several motorcycles.

Tension continues to prevail throughout the city.

