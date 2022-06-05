Two killed, more than 100 injured in Ctg container depot fire

Bangladesh

TBS Report
05 June, 2022, 01:00 am
Last modified: 05 June, 2022, 01:26 am

Two killed, more than 100 injured in Ctg container depot fire

At least two persons were killed and more than 100 injured after a fire broke out at a container depot in Chittagong's Sitakunda on Saturday night.

The fire broke out at the BM Container Depot at Bhatiari around 11pm and several containers of chemicals exploded simultaneously. 

On information, 13 firefighting units rushed to the spot and started working to douse the blaze, said Agrabad Fire Service's Assistant Director Faruk Hossain Shikder.

"Around 100 injured people have been brought to Chittagong Medical College Hospital (CMCH) on 15 ambulances and cars from the depot. Two of them were pronounced dead by the doctors," said SI Alauddin of CMCH Police Outpost.

One of the deceased was identified as Mominul Haque, 22. 

"The fire originated from a Cambodia-bound container of Hydrogen peroxide and soon it spread to ten more containers immediately," said container depot owners' association President Nurul Kaium Khan.

Around 600 people work in BM Container Depot. It has a storage capacity of 6,500 TEUs in its 30-acre area. 

More to follow…

