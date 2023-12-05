Two killed in head-on collision between two trucks in Ctg

In the aftermath of the accident locals gather to inspect the crashed truck. Photo: Courtesy

A head-on collision between two trucks hauling rubber and gravel killed the driver and helper of the rubber hauling truck at Nazir Hat area under Fatikchari upazila in Chattogram early hours on Tuesday.

The driver of the dump truck hauling gravel was also injured in the incident.

The deceased were identified as Mohammad Rubel, 26, son of Moslem Uddin and Mohammad Alamgir, 28, son of Mohammad Abdur Rashid, both hailing from Datmara area under Bhujpur Police station of the upazila.

They were cousins in relation.

The injured dump truck driver identified as Nur Miah is undergoing treatment in Chattogram Medical College Hospital.

Confirming the incident the Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Nazir Hat Highway Police Station Adil Mahmud told The Business Standard that the trucks collided head-on at Nazir Hat Old Bridge area around 3 am on Tuesday leaving two drivers and a helper of the trucks injured.

"Locals rescued the injured and rushed them to Upazila Health Complex where on-duty doctors declared two of them dead while the other was sent to CMCH for advanced treatment", he added.

"After completing legal procedure the bodies of the deceased were handed over to their families and the colliding trucks were seized", the OC also said.