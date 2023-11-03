Two killed in Ctg road accident

TBS Report
03 November, 2023, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 03 November, 2023, 05:18 pm

Two killed in Ctg road accident

Two passengers of a CNG Auto-rickshaw were killed in a road mishap on Bayezid Link Road at Sitakunda in Chattogram on Friday morning.

The deceased were identified as Mohammad Monir (50), son of late Abdul Khalek of Brahmanpara area of Comilla and Mohammad Ziaur Rahman (40), son of Dilbar Paikar of Shahajanpur police station of Bogra.

In this incident, Auto-rickshaw driver Mohammad Shahid (32), a resident of Kalu Shah Mazar area, sustained critical injuries.

The accident took place near Faujdarhat-Banglabazar Bypass area around 6am.

Masud Rana, in-charge of Faujdarhat police outpost, said a covered van coming from the opposite direction collided head on with the auto-rickshaw carrying two passengers.

"Three people on board sustained critical injuries. Locals rescued them and sent them to Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH). On receiving information police rushed to the spot and seized the covered van and CNG auto-rickshaw from the scene", he added.

Sub-Inspector (SI) Nurul Alam Ashek, in-charge of CMCH Police Outpost, said three people injured in a road accident from Sitakunda were brought to the hospital early in the morning. Later on duty doctors declared two of them dead. The other one is undergoing treatment in the hospital in a critical condition," he added.

