Two killed as car hits motorcycle in Dhaka's Kurmitola

Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Two people were killed and a child was injured after a car hit their motorcycle in the capital's Kurmitola area on Friday.

The deceased were Shamim Mridha, 35, an employee of DPDC and his cousin Jannatul Ferdous Jannati, 18, a college student.

The injured is their niece Sadia, 8. She is now undergoing treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH).

Deceased Jannat's elder brother Rahat Hossain said Shamim and some other relatives including Sadia's parents came to visit his house at Kuril Bishwa Road area on Thursday evening.

They sustained injuries after a car hit their motorcycle on the way to Vashantek around 2am near Kurmitola General Hospital,  he said, adding Sadia's parents were on another bike.

They were rushed to Kurmitola General Hospital and later shifted to DMCH where Jannat died around 4am, police and hospital sources said.

Shamim breathed his last around 11am on Friday.

The bodies have been kept at Dhaka Medical College and Hospital morgue for autopsies, said Masud Mia, assistant sub-inspector of Dhaka Medical College Hospital Police Outpost.

The matter has been informed to the concerned Banani police station, added the ASI.

