Two institutions fined for selling date expired medicines, fake test reports

Bangladesh

TBS Report
09 December, 2022, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 09 December, 2022, 04:25 pm

Related News

Two institutions fined for selling date expired medicines, fake test reports

TBS Report
09 December, 2022, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 09 December, 2022, 04:25 pm
Two institutions fined for selling date expired medicines, fake test reports

The Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection (DNCRP) on Thursday fined two institutions including a diagnostic centre and a pharmacy for selling date- expired medicines and fake medical test reports in Chattogram.

The DNCRP's team, led by DNCRP Chattogram office deputy director Foyez Ullah, conducted the drives at Khulsi area in Chattogram city Thursday evening.

Foyez Ullah said, "The DNCRP team fined Health Checkup Diagnostic Center Tk50,000 for providing fake medical reports without proper test.

The officials also fined the pharmacy of Chattogram Diabetic General Hospital Tk1 lakh for selling date-expired medicines, said deputy director Foyez Ullah.

DNCRP / Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection (DNCRP)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A flower farmer is plucking roses from a garden at Chakaria of Cox’s Bazar. Photo: Mohammad Minhaz Uddin

How tobacco-farming Baraitali becomes a 'rose village'

4h | Features
Tech-enabled equipment in sports

Tech-enabled equipment in sports

4h | Panorama
How tech enables modern athletes to train better

How tech enables modern athletes to train better

4h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Tech in sports: The game changer

6h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

why Arthritis exercise is mandatory?

why Arthritis exercise is mandatory?

36m | TBS Health
What’s happening in Dhaka on December 10?

What’s happening in Dhaka on December 10?

18h | TBS Stories
Metrorail starting this month

Metrorail starting this month

18h | TBS Stories
Terracotta heads highlight Nigeria’s missing girls

Terracotta heads highlight Nigeria’s missing girls

19h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

One dead as BNP, police clash in Nayapaltan; Rizvi, Aman, Annie among many detained

2
4 RMG factories of DIRD Group announced closed indefinitely
RMG

4 RMG factories of DIRD Group announced closed indefinitely

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Police raid Banani hotels suspecting militant presence

4
Tejgaon business hub: Everything to be within walking distance from transport points
Infrastructure

Tejgaon business hub: Everything to be within walking distance from transport points

5
November export hits all-time high, crossing $5b mark
Economy

November export hits all-time high, crossing $5b mark

6
Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos
Banking

Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos