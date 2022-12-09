Two institutions fined for selling date expired medicines, fake test reports

The Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection (DNCRP) on Thursday fined two institutions including a diagnostic centre and a pharmacy for selling date- expired medicines and fake medical test reports in Chattogram.

The DNCRP's team, led by DNCRP Chattogram office deputy director Foyez Ullah, conducted the drives at Khulsi area in Chattogram city Thursday evening.

Foyez Ullah said, "The DNCRP team fined Health Checkup Diagnostic Center Tk50,000 for providing fake medical reports without proper test.

The officials also fined the pharmacy of Chattogram Diabetic General Hospital Tk1 lakh for selling date-expired medicines, said deputy director Foyez Ullah.