Two Godagari santal farmers had consumed poison: Autopsy report

Bangladesh

TBS Report
16 April, 2022, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 16 April, 2022, 09:48 pm

Representational image. Picture: Collected
Representational image. Picture: Collected

The two Santal farmers who committed suicide in Godagari of Rajshahi died due to consuming poison, according to the autopsy report.

The two farmers, Avinath and Robi Marandi, had committed suicide after being denied water from the deep tube well of Barind Multipurpose Development Authority (BMDA) for irrigation.

The final report of the autopsy was handed over to the police on Saturday (16 April).

Dr Kafil Uddin, head of the forensic department at Rajshahi Medical College, said, "We sent the samples taken during the autopsy of the bodies to the lab for viscera examination. According to the report, 'Organo Phosphorus Compound' used in pesticides was found in the bodies of the two farmers."

rajshahi / Farmers / Santal

